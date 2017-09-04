Where ‘Good Spirits’ prevail

Craft distillers from Sonoma Valley and beyond, along with tidbits from chefs and food artisans, celebrate all things cocktail on Saturday, September 9.
The debut Good Spirits pairing event is presented by Edible Marin & Wine Country. Participants include:
Alley 6 Distillery
Monarch Bitters
Good Eggs
Ginny’s Gin
Nick’s Cove
Handline
Ramekins Culinary
Sauced
The Drawing Board
The Bodega CA
Aventine
Ca’Momi
the girl & the fig
SHED
Charbay Distillery
Spirit Works Distillery
Prohibition Spirits and Hello Cello
Sonoma County Distilling Co.
Griffo Distillery
St. George Spirits
Distillery No. 209
Duke’s Spirited Cocktails
Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka
Jardesca
Napa Valley Distillery
Muscardini Cellars
Spindrift
Sonoma Syrup
Sonoma Coast Distilling
Libations Unlimited
Hog Island Oysters
Mario & John’s
The Brass Rabbit
Tomales Farmstead Creamery
Bird and The Bottle
Distilled Stories
Lowell’s
$30-$40. 3 to 6 p.m. Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Dr. Ediblemarinandwinecountry.ediblecommunities.com.