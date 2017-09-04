Where redemption is the house specialty

Posted on September 4, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Arts Live 2017-18 theater season menu starts with “The Spitfire Grill – The Musical,” running September 8-24 on the Rotary Stage at Andrews Hall. The drama about small-town life, love and second chances is directed by Michael Ross, who helmed the hit “Gypsy” here last month.

The heartstring-pulling drama is based on the 1996 film, and set to music the New York Times found “shiny with tunefulness, hope, and all-American inflections of country and folk.” The musical opened in New York in 2001 to warm reviews.

“In a genre known for being big and brassy, it’s always a pleasure to come across a musical that revels in its quiet moments,” wrote “Billboard.” “That’s why ‘The Spitfire Grill’ is like a breath of fresh country air.”

The Sonoma production stars Sarah Griner as Percy, a young woman, just out of jail, who gets a job at a small-town diner. Griner says she loves the character, “because she gives me strength to face and overcome any obstacles that come my way. She also has taught me about the power of forgiveness–for others and ourselves.”

The Percy character is befriended by the café owner, played by Suzi Gilbert. Karen Pinomakia and Heather Buck are soon part of her fresh start, along with Albert McLeod, Rusty Thompson and Sam Starr. The musical director is Sherill Peterson.

The SAL season continues with “The Rainmaker” (October 13 – 29); “Inspecting Carol” (November 30 – December 10); “The Dining Room” (January 19 – February 4); “Jeeves Intervenes (May 11 – 27); and “Always, Patsy Cline” (July 13 – 29).

“Spitfire” plays Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., through September 24, at 276 E. Napa St. Tickets are $22-$43. Sonomaartslive.org. 866-710-8942.