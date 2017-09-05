Sonoma cop wrestles down, subdues armed suspect

Posted on September 5, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Using a technique to render the suspect temporarily unconscious, a Sonoma police officer chased down and subdued an armed man who bolted from his car in the Staples parking lot.

David Rubio, 18, of Napa, was pulled over around 2 a.m. on August 31. The officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana, according to the police report. Rubio was found to be driving while unlicensed.

As he exited the car at the officer’s request, Rubio picked up a handgun that he had been sitting on and fled. The deputy drew his handgun and gave chase, tackling Rubio and wrestling the gun away from him.

As the struggle continued, the officer employed a department-approved technique called a carotid restraint, which rendered Rubio temporarily unconscious. While unconscious, the deputy was able to get him into handcuffs.

The handgun retrieved from Rubio was a revolver loaded with six rounds. Another gun was found in the vehicle, along with prescription pills.

“This is a very disturbing incident for any deputy and underscores the potential for danger in the profession of law enforcement,” stated Sgt. Spencer Crum. “We are very thankful that neither the deputy nor the suspect was seriously injured in this incident.”

Rubio was arrested on numerous charges including: convicted felon in possession of a firearm; concealed weapon in a vehicle; battery on a peace officer; resisting arrest; possession and transportation of narcotics for sale; and driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $150,000.