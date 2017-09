Sights set on ‘Optics Festival’

Posted on September 6, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, September 9: The Wine Country Nature & Optics Festival is an opportunity to learn about many important California conservation efforts, meet nature artists at their easels, nature journalists, and renowned photographers. Major manufacturers of cameras, spotting scopes and binoculars will give advice, answer technical questions, and offer products for demonstration and sale.

Presented by Sonoma Birding. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20 Spain St. 707.939.8007. Sonomabirding.com.