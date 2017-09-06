Hands-on art project to ‘pop up’ in the Springs

Posted on September 6, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Love Letter Art Walk is A Pop Up art project from art teacher Jill Valavanis, who will set up a series of art-making stations along Highway 12 in the Springs on Saturday, September 9.

The free, progressive walk will be guided by Valavanis and her team of teaching artists as they decorate an envelope, then walk a few minutes to the next station to create a card. After another short walk to mail the love letter, participants are invited to enjoy an ice cream social. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (See map below for tent locations)

The El Verano resident is known throughout the Valley for teaching visual art to both children and adults. On Saturday, Valavanis will set up shop — in fact a series of tents — along Highway 12 in Boyes Hot Springs.

Valvanis, an El Verano resident, explains, “I’ve always liked progressive dinners and I wondered if I could develop an art-making event where people could walk from station to station. Then I thought, “What if the resulting art could have a positive impact?””

Why love letters? “Receiving a handmade card from someone is heartwarming, ” Valavanis says. “It means that someone put thought and effort into making something unique. These cards will be sent to people who could use a lift, like those facing an illness or a challenging time in their life.”

Another short walk and they’re beside the Boyes Hot Springs post office where they will deposit their card and join the ice cream social, a reward for completing the project, on the site of the future community plaza.

”Love Letter Art Walk will nourish both creativity and community spirit,” she promises. “The public will get together, enjoy being outdoors, and do something nice for others.”

Loveletterartwalk.weebly.com