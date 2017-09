Why some restaurants are cutting ties with mobile ordering apps

Posted on September 6, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

As third-party food apps continue to consume each other in the fight for delivery domination, casual restaurants appear to be doing some streamlining of their own. Restaurants like Proposition Chicken and Presidio Pizza Company in San Francisco are pulling back from order, pay, and delivery apps, Reuters reports, because they often increase costs and complicate restaurant operations. Read more…