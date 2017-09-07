St. Leo’s at 50

A year in the making and with the help of 150 volunteers, St. Leo the Great Church marked its 50th Anniversary with a joyous celebration on August 26.

Over 600 people participated in masses (in both English and Spanish) and enjoyed festivities including food, live music and dancing.

“All in all, it was a labor of love, celebrating the entire parish community,” said Linda Lea. “The parishioners would like to thank our pastor, Fr. Jo Jo Puthussery, for his dedication and creative talents in making this event a complete success.”