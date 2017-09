Looney Tunes live

Posted on September 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

If everything you know about classical music you learned from watching Bugs Bunny cartoons, this is the concert for you: Jeff Sanford’s Cartoon Jazz Septet, Tuesday evening, September 12.

The free show is a wild ride of soundtracks both old and new (Flinstones to Simpsons) plus wabbit-hunting favorites. Presented by the Sonoma Jazz Society. 6 p.m. Grinstead Amphitheatre, Sonoma Plaza.