The SUN asked: “If there was one sentence you could say to your younger self, what would it be?”

Marilyn Kelly, Sonoma “Be patient, because the future will be OK.”Marilyn Kelly, Sonoma

Bill Dardon, Sonoma

Susan Reber, Sonoma