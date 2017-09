Altman’s mash-up

Posted on September 10, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Elliot Gould, Sally Kellerman and Donald Sutherland star in the black comedy M*A*S*H, screening Monday, September 18 at the Sebastiani Theatre.

Directed by Robert Altman, the 1970 film, set in a field hospital during the Korean War, has the one-liners but more depth, gore and grim realism than its namesake TV show that followed two years later. With Robert Duvall as Major Frank Burns. $9. 7 p.m. .