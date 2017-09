Paving projects make for rough commute

Posted on September 11, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A repaving project on Arnold Drive continues to snarl commuter and to-school traffic with up to 30-minute delays to pass through County construction between Leveroni Road and Craig Avenue.

Two other projects in the area are also posting delays: 5th Street West, between Leveroni and Sonoma city limits, 20 minutes, and Boyes Boulevard, between Arnold Drive and Highway, 10 minutes.

The delays warnings are in place through the week.

