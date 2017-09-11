Two suspects nabbed in Sonoma bank robbery

Posted on September 11, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Deputies from the Sonoma Police Department arrested two suspects for bank robbery on Saturday after pulling over the getaway car on West Napa Street.

Sonoma’s Wells Fargo Bank was robbed at about 2 p.m. by a woman who handed a teller a note demanding large bills. Police say Catrina Hickney, 34, put the money in a lunch box and ran to a 2007 Chevy pickup driven by Miguel Maravilla, 45.

Police arriving on the scene saw the truck pulling away from the branch at Fifth Street West and West Napa. Deputies stopped then arrested Hockney, from Napa, Maravilla, of Vallejo, without incident.

According to Sgt. Spencer Crum, Hockney was lying down in the back seat attempting to change her clothes. A large amount of cash was found as well. Hockney matched the teller’s description.

The department had been alerted earlier in the day to keep an eye out for the pair, and their tan truck, in connection with several attempted robberies in Napa.

Hockney and Maravilla were booked into the Sonoma County Jail and on charges of robbery and conspiracy. They remain in custody with bail set at $500,000.