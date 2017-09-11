Where the art is ‘Plein’ to see

Posted on September 11, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Award-winning artists from across the country will soon arrive in Sonoma, seek out beautiful landscapes, and set up their easels to commit the scenes to canvas. The Sonoma Plein Air Festival, a celebration of painting “en plein air” – outdoors, directly and with a sense of air, light and nature – features vents centered around the Sonoma Plaza.

The week begins with 35 artists heading into the vineyards and fields of Sonoma and Napa, out to the Pacific Coast and down as far as San Francisco. During the week, the public will have an opportunity to watch the artists paint at a Quick Draw event and during demonstrations at the Art Show and Sale.

Since it began in 2002, the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation has raised more than $1.2 million dollars and is the primary non-profit to support art education in public schools, as well as hands-on youth programs at community art organizations and the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

The annual Quick Draw Event will be Tuesday, September 12, 5 – 7 p.m. During the Sonoma Plaza Farmer’s Market, artists are “on the clock” to paint a Plaza scene. The finished works are then offered for sale, on the spot.

Buena Vista Winery is the venue for the Gala Auction and Dinner on Friday, September 15. A highlight of the is the selection of the Artist’s Choice Award painting. Each artist brings the painting he or she believes is their finest work of the week to be voted on by their peers. All the paintings are then placed into a silent auction.

All the artists’ work during the week culminates with a free publice event on Sonoma Plaza, the Art Show and Sale on Plaza. Each day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be artist’s demonstrations, live music and free art activities for all ages. All the paintings from the week are on display and available for purchase.

September 12-15, selected studio paintings by the artists will on display and available for purchase at Adastra Wine & Art at 5 East Napa Street.

The participating artists for 2017 are: Eric Bowman, Pati Bruce, Hiu Lai Chong, Kevin Courter, Mark Farina, Philippe Gandiol, Danny Griego, George Handrahan, Carolyn Hesse-Low, Debra Huse, Susie Hyer, Peggy Immel, Eric Jacobsen, Paul Kratter, Greg LaRock, Richard Lindenberg, Wayne McKenzie, Clark Mitchell, Terry Miura, Niles Nordquist, Michael Obermeyer, Mikyoung Osburn, Annette Power, Robin Purcell, Devin Roberts, Robert Sandidge, David Savellano, Brian Sindler, Tom Soltesz, Robert G. Steele, Kim Van Der Hoek, Keith Wicks, Tara Will, Jim Wodark and Dennis Ziemienski.

www.sonomapleinair.com