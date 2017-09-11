Where the wild things are: the library

Posted on September 11, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Wednesday, September 13: a Classroom Safari — starring a baby sloth, a wallaby, a porcupine and more – will teach help children and their families about animal and their habitat in a free session at the Sonoma Valley Library.

The 4:30 p.m. will feature the actual animals, and “interesting facts about their diets, enemies, and adaptations that help them survive and thrive” says animal trainer Bonnie Cromwell.

Other animals that might be present include a serval (wild cat from Africa), a fox, an alligator or a snake. Sonoma Valley Library, 755 W. Napa St. 707.996.5217.