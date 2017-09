Junior Ranger outing at Vallejo Home

Posted on September 12, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Kids ages 7-12 are invited to check out the Junior Ranger Program with an adventure at General Vallejo’s Home on Saturday, September 16, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

With a history tour, crafts project and Mrs. Vallejo’s favorite treat. Cost is $2.00 per child. 363 Third Street West.

Reserve your space by calling (707) 938-9560.