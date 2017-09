Specialties of the house

The second annual “Sonoma Valley Uncorked” event features handcrafted wines created by more than 30 local home winemakers, complimented by savory bites from local chefs and music by Sean Carscadden.

A fundraising collaboration between the Sonoma Home Winemakers, Sonoma Plaza Kiwanis Club, and the Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance. Sunday, September 17. $40 advance, $50 door. 21 and older. 2 to 5 p.m. Sonoma Veterans Building. Sonomavalleyuncorked.eventbrite.com.