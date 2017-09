Best night ever!

Posted on September 13, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A special moment at the Broadway Under The Stars Gala Celebration drew a huge ovation from the crowd on Saturday night – the announcement that Warren and Clara MacQuarrie were in the audience, celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.

Before the show, the Fairfield couple received a special greeting from performers and staff from Transcendence Theatre Company.

Photos by Rebekah Pearson