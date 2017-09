Community meeting: Immigration

Posted on September 14, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

First District Supervisor Susan Gorin will host a community meeting focused on immigration, on Thursday, September, 6-7:30 p.m. at Altimira Middle School.

Topics of discussion:

County policies related to immigration

County services available regardless of immigration statues

Know Your Rights overview

Community service organizations

Legal services providers

There will be opportunities for community questions, feedback and input, plus kids’ activities and light refreshments.

The event is free and open to all. Altimira Middle School is located at 17805 Arnold Drive.