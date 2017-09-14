When Detroit ruled the world

Posted on September 14, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Nothing quite says ‘Made in America’ like a pre-1973 muscle car. The genre — along with trucks, hot rods, race cars and vintage rides – will be represented in all its brawny glory at the 6th Annual All American Bad Ass Car Show, Saturday, September 16 in the Veterans Memorial Building parking lot.

Over 150 vehicles will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with vendors for food, coffee, T-shirts, gadgets, collectibles and more. Also a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and a hilarious spark plug changing contest for the girls! The day begins with a Girl Scouts Pancake Breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. The event is produced by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Bear Flag Post 1943, to benefit veterans in need. Vfwpost1943.org.