3 cool things happening this weekend

Posted on September 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The second annual “Sonoma Valley Uncorked” event on Sunday, September 17, features handcrafted wines created by more than 30 local home winemakers, complimented by savory bites from local chefs and music by Sean Carscadden. A fundraising collaboration between the Sonoma Home Winemakers, Sonoma Plaza Kiwanis Club, and the Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance. Sunday, September 17. $40 advance, $50 door. 21 and older. 2 to 5 p.m. Sonoma Veterans Building. Sonomavalleyuncorked.eventbrite.com.

Nothing quite says ‘Made in America’ like a pre-1973 muscle car. The genre — along with trucks, hot rods, race cars and vintage rides – will be represented in all its brawny glory at the 6th Annual All American Bad Ass Car Show, Saturday, September 16 in the Veterans Memorial Building parking lot. Over 150 vehicles will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with vendors for food, coffee, T-shirts, gadgets, collectibles and more. Also a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and a hilarious spark plug changing contest for the girls! The day begins with a Girl Scouts Pancake Breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. The event is produced by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Bear Flag Post 1943, to benefit veterans in need. Vfwpost1943.org.

Sonoma Plein Air Festival, Sat. and Sun. This week’s work of 35 artists — painting outdoor scenes of mature, air and light — culminates with a free publice event on Sonoma Plaza, the Art Show and Sale on Plaza. Each day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be artist’s demonstrations, live music and free art activities for all ages. All the paintings from the week are on display and available for purchase. Sonomapleinair.com.

