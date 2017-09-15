Hospital, trees on next Springs Community Alliance agenda

Posted on September 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The public is invited to the monthly meeting of the Springs Community Alliance on Thursday, September 21, at 7 pm. at La Luz Center, 17560 Greger Street in the Springs.

The September agenda includes an update from the Sonoma Valley Hospital, to include the parcel tax, the recent sale of the South lot, and administration and salaries.

Another subject of discussion: The Ecology Center’s Trees in the Springs project, and details about the Springs Community Cleanup (Sept. 23).

The meeting is open to the public. Translation services will provided.

Regular meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month at La Luz,

SCA’s mission is to serve as a hub of communication and information affecting the interests and well-being of all people who live in, serve, or conduct business within the “Springs” neighborhoods of El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fetters Hot Springs and Agua Client.

The goals of the alliance include economic development; environmental safety, beauty and preservation; traffic and roadway issues; health; community outreach and hospitality.

Art by Michael Acker