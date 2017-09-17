Free workshop on saving energy, money

Posted on September 17, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Tips on making your home more energy efficient — and ways to save big money on an electric vehicle — will be offered in a free workshop on Wednesday evening, September 20 at the Sonoma Valley Library.

In the 6 p.m. session, the County’s Division of Energy and Sustainability will conduct a home energy upgrade, covering energy and water saving improvements for your home. Topics include solar PV technology, Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) as a financing option, rebates and incentives that may be available, and Drive EverGreen from Sonoma Clean Power, a program where customers can save thousands of dollars on the purchase or lease of an electric vehicle.

This workshop will also discuss the Do-it-Yourself Energy and Water Toolkit available for checkout. For more information contact librarian Lisa Musgrove at 996-5217 or [email protected]

The library is located at 755 West Napa Street, Sonoma.