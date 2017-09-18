Community clean-up set for Springs

Posted on September 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Feeling community minded? Grab a garbage bag. The Springs Community Alliance is staging a community cleanup for Saturday, September 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers will walk along both sides of Highway 12 as well as Boyes Boulevard, and are encouraged to organize cleanups for streets in neighborhoods off Highway 12.

Safety vests, trash bags and trash pickers will be available starting at 9 a.m. at the County commuter parking lot on the east side of Highway 12 at East Thomson Avenue

The cleanup effort will also include weed abatement and residents are invited to bring weed whackers and rakes.

There will be several debris boxes stationed at Hwy 12 and E. Thomson for refuse, recycling materials and yard waste. No hazardous waste, used tires or appliances will be accepted.

For more information go to Springscommunityalliance.org.