Disguised suspect robs Sonoma bank, disappears

Posted on September 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The suspect in this morning’s robbery of Umpqua Bank is still at large after evading a search of the area near 135 West Napa Street, including aerial support by the Sheriff’s Department helicopter.

Bank employees told police that the suspect entered the bank at 10 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect took back the note and fled the bank.

The suspect was described as a white male adult in his mid to late twenties or early thirties. He was approximately 5-8 to 6-ft tall with a slender build.

The suspect was wearing a dark “hoodie” style sweatshirt, grey pants, and dark sunglasses. The suspect, who photo was taken by the bank’s security camera, appeared to be wearing a black and grey wig.

According to Police Chief Brett Sacket, a witness in the area reported seeing a person matching the suspect’s description discard items of clothing and continue to run through a nearby business.

Deputies from Sonoma Police Department and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office searched the area, but were not able to locate the suspect.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Investigation Unit and the Crime Scene Investigations Unit arrived and assumed lead in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Investigation Unit at 707.565.2185. Refer to Sonoma PD case 17-0001297.