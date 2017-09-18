Film fest is right on track

Posted on September 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The 31st Annual Wine Country Film Festival brings its Films al Fresco program to Quarryhill Botanical Garden, with outdoor screenings of three international feature films.

The weekend opens on Friday, September 22, with “Kincsem,” an epic romantic melodrama – with revolution, revenge and passion at full, lavishly-costumed gallop – based on the true story of a legendary horse.

Saturday, September 23, offers the Italo-Argentinean comedy, “The Duel of Wine,” the tale of sommelier who has lost his sense of smell. The film will be preceded by a wine tasting seminar with Italian wine experts.

Closing night, September 24, features “Tour de France,” mismatched-buddy road movie that throws together French acting legend Gérard Depardieu with a young rapper, Sadek.

Quarryhill’s gates open at 6 pm and the films screen at 7:30 p.m. Themed food and beverages will be available for purchase. The festival will also present films throughout the weekend at the Kenwood Depot. $10-20 per film, $75 weekend pass. Wcff.us.