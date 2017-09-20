120th Anniversary Party: The 2017 Vintage Festival

Posted on September 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Since 1897 the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival has been celebrating Sonoma Valley community, spirit and local culture. California’s oldest festival, the busy weekend has become a Sonoma tradition, with events and music centered around the Plaza. The three-day event is organized and staffed by a group of local volunteers, including an all-volunteer board, and benefits many Sonoma Valley community projects and nonprofits

The festival kicks off on Friday evening, September 22, at 6 p.m. inside the walls of the Sonoma Barracks with the Opening Night Gala. Guests are treated to fine wines from many of the local wineries and an array of foods from the restaurants and shops around Sonoma Valley.

Saturday morning starts off the Plaza festivities with the Blessing of the Grapes, the Firefighters Bucket Brigade Challenge and the famous Grape Stomp competition – all traditional elements of the weekend.

New to the proceedings is the third annual “Get Your Glow On” night parade, as floats representing local businesses and community groups circle the Plaza on Saturday, September 23, starting at 8 p.m.

Sunday and Sunday offer activities for all ages, with live music throughout each day on the main stage behind City Hall. Art booths, wine, food, a beer garden and much more is in store each day.

For information and tickets: Valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.com

Festival Saturday on Sonoma Plaza

10 a.m. Blessing of the Grapes. Festival bar and Art Festival opens.

11a.m. Kids & Family Grape Stomp. Wine Tasting opens. Music by Radar, main stage. Race pre-registration and packet pick-up opens

11:45 a.m. The Cork Pullers, main stage,

Noon Wildflower Weed on the Acoustic Stage

1 p.m. T Luke and the Tight Suits, main stage

2:15 p.m. The Magic Band, main stage.

3 p.m. Adm Traum, acoustic stage. Race pre-registration and packet pick-up closes.

4 p.m. Wine Tasting closes. Luvplanet, main stage.

5:45 p.m. Danny Click and the Hell Yeahs, main stage (pictured above).

7 p.m. Bear Flag Reenactment. Art Festival closes

8 p.m. Parade begins.

Sunday on Sonoma Plaza

6:30 a.m. Race pre-registration and packet pick up opens.

8 a.m. 5k/12k Races begin.

9:30-10 a.m. Tiny Tot Race.

10 a.m. Art Festival and Wine Tasting begin. Festival Bar opens.

10:45 a.m. Sleazy Top, main stage.

11 a.m. Kids & Family Grape Stomp.

11:30 a.m. Jaydub and Dino, acoustic stage.

Noon Long Train Runnin’, main stage. Corporate Grape Stomp

1:45 p.m. Ralph Woodson’s “Purple Haze Tribute to Jimi Hendrix,” main stage.

2 p.m. Fire Fighter’s Water Fight. Chris Hanlin, acoustic stage.

3 p.m. Rubber Soul acoustic Beatles Tribute, main stage (pictured above)

4 p.m. Art Festival and Festival Bar close.