‘Renters Week’ rally on Sonoma Plaza

Posted on September 22, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Housing advocates will rally tonight (9/22) from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the Plaza in support of national Renters Week of Action.

The rally is being sponsored by the Sonoma Valley Housing Group and the Sonoma Valley chapter of the Golden State Manufactured-Home Owners League (GSMOL), with support from the Sonoma Valley Democratic Club and the North Bay Organizing Project.

Speakers will include Sonoma Mayor Rachel Hundley; City Council Member Amy Harrington; Evan Livingtone, housing outreach attorney for Legal Aid of Sonoma County; community activist Mario Castillo; and Dave Ransom of the housing group.

“There will also be an open mike,” says Ann Colichidas, president of Sonoma Valley GSMOL and a member of the housing group. “We’re encouraging people to bring signs, noisemakers, and stories of eviction and skyrocketing rents.”

“Renters deserve a life free from constant fear of eviction, disruption, and displacement from our own communities,” Colichidas says.

The rally on the Plaza is part of a nationwide protest organized by the Homes For All campaign and Right To The City. In California, Renters Week of Action culminates with a two-day tenants’ conference this weekend in Alameda.