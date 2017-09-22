Road paving, delays to continue next week

Posted on September 22, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Road paving work will continue throughout the Sonoma Valley next week. Minor delays are anticipated on Arnold Drive next week, with night work anticipated to begin in October.

Daytime delays are also anticipated on Boyes Blvd., Lovall Valley Road, and 5th Street West, continuing for several weeks. .

“We know that the delays have been frustrating for many people and we appreciate your patience during this construction period,” said District 1 Supervisor Susan Gorin. “It is critical we prioritize these projects during this season of ideal weather for road construction or else they will need to be delayed further.”

Gorin said that because of winter storm road damage, and other critical road repairs throughout the County, fixes to Sonoma Valley roads have come later than initially planned.

The County seeks to finish as many projects as possible during this current window of ideal weather for construction.

Electronic message boards have been placed at key locations to alert drivers to delays. Information about construction and delays can be found at sonomacounty.ca.gov/TPW/Projects/Current-Paving/, or on social media: facebook.com/sonomacountytpw/.

The City of Sonoma is also conducting road construction projects which further contributes to local delays. Information about City of Sonoma paving projects can be found: http://www.sonomacity.org/News/Ready-to-Begin-2017-Citywide-Slurry-Seal-Project.aspx