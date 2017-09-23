On health and aging

Posted on September 23, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

By Dr. Marcus Porrino | Special to The Sun

All of us that get to experience the benefits of longevity and “aging” are blessed — the key is how we negotiate that transition. It can be extremely challenging at times, and rewarding and joyful at others.

The top health concerns I consider in my practice when addressing senior health are sleep disturbance, digestion, cardiovascular issues, immune and bone health, depression and anxiety, memory, and urinary and sexual health.

Digestive health is paramount for the advancing senior and plays a role in supporting all of the aforementioned areas of health. As we age, our digestive enzymes naturally decrease, making nutritional deficiencies and maldigestion more common. Add the malabsortion associated with stress and loneliness and/ or grief, and you have the perfect recipe for brain fog, fatigue, memory issues, weaker bones, decreased immunity, and depression. This is why it is a good idea to have one’s vitamin B12, vitamin D, and folate levels checked along with regular blood work annually and supplement if necessary. Probiotics and fiber are important for maintaining healthy gut flora, digestive function, and bowel regularity and should be optimized as well.

I cannot overstate the importance of movement. Thirty minutes of modest movement (walking) a day reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, improves digestion, mood, anxiety, immunity, bone health, memory, and sleep. Exercise also improves balance, which is necessary to prevent falls that can lead to injury, chronic pain, stroke, and decreased lifespan.

Adequate hydration not only improves urinary health but can affect memory, energy, and immunity. I am a huge fan of green tea as it carries lots of cancer preventing, immune supportive, memory boosting, and mood balancing properties.

In naturopathic medicine we always take a wholistic view to one’s well-being (I spell it with a ‘W” because we are looking at the whole person, not a hole in a person to be filled). One of the most difficult struggles that I find in seniors is the mental and emotional aspects of aging, loneliness, and a lack of community, contribution, and purpose. We don’t honor and appreciate our elders as we used to; we don’t quiz them for the knowledge and experience they hold in the face of developing technology and young computer whizzes. Yoga classes, dance groups, walking or hiking clubs, classes at the junior college, volunteering at the garden park or pets lifeline, etc., are all ways to meet others, stay engaged, and share your story.

So get outside with a hiking or walking group and have a cup of green tea and a high fiber granola bar on the trail!

Dr. Marcus Porrino is with Sonoma Naturopathic Medicine.