Sonoma Valley death notices

Posted on September 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Anthony Alfred Avellar, 90, of Sonoma, passed away August 17, 2017.

Gary Wayne Beard, 66, of Sonoma, passed away August 1, 2017.

Earl Thomas Carmichael, 79, of Sonoma, passed away August 29, 2017.

Stuart Loren Cole, 77, of Sonoma, passed away August 19, 2017.

Ryan Anthony De Simone, 33, of Glen Ellen, passed away August 12, 2017.

David William Feltman, 74, of Sonoma, passed away August 30, 2017.

Laura Fisher-Maifeld, 58, of Sonoma, passed away August 3, 2017.

Gregory George Gonzales, 62, of Sonoma, passed away August 22, 2017.

William Michael Harmon, 78, of Sonoma, passed away August 3, 2017.

Wanda Huot-Morgan, 91, of Sonoma, passed away August 30, 2017.

Lorraine Elizabeth Kelly, 99, of Sonoma, passed away August 30, 2017.

Robert Joseph King, 88, of Sonoma, passed away August 16, 2017.

Ann Marie Merry, 80, of Sonoma, passed away August 13, 2017.

Dennis James O’Neil, 71, of Sonoma, passed away August 29, 2017.

Doris Virginia Scott, 96, of Sonoma, passed away August 6, 2017.

Bessie Vina Smith, 92, of Sonoma, passed away August 7, 2017.

Marie Santos Stevenson, 86, of Sonoma, passed away August 20, 2017.

Isaias Picazo Tlapalamatl, 50, of Sonoma, passed away August 7, 2017.

Lucy Mary Valletta, 87, of Sonoma, passed away August 5, 2017.

Information provided by Duggan’s Mission Chapel.

The Sun publishes death notices free of charge, to include basic information provided by the funeral home of record. Requests for more complete obituaries will be accepted as paid advertisements. For more information call 933-0101.