Skeletons in the closet

Posted on September 25, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Muffled cries from an empty room… a face in the window of an abandoned house… furniture unexplainably moved and upended. A region rich in history is bound to have its legendary ghost stories, and Petaluma filmmaker Tom Wyrsch has unearthed many of them in “Haunted Wine Country.”

For the new full-length documentary — a follow-up to his “Haunted Sonoma County” from 2016 — Wyrsch conjures an array of paranormal experts, authors, historians, ghost hunters and psychics to recount the area’s ghostly tales.

The film premieres Monday and Tuesday, October 2-3 at 7 p.m. with Wyrsch in attendance (though not necessarily in costume) for comments and Q and A. $15. Sebastianitheatre.com. 707.996.9756.

 

 

