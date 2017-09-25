Sonoma Arts Live actors, shows nominated for regional awards

Posted on September 25, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Lead by its production of “Gypsy,” Sonoma Arts Live has garnered multiple nominations from two regional Bay Area Bay Area Theater awards organizations.

The Theatre Bay Area Awards considered over 350 productions staged by more than 100 Bay Area arts companies. Its nominees for the 2016-17 season include: Dani Innocenti Beam, outstanding female actor in a principal role; Amanda Pederson, outstanding female actor in a featured role; and Tim Setzer, outstanding male actor in a featured role. All three appeared in the SAL production of “Gypsy.”

Two individuals connected with the company were also nominated, Love said, though for work with other regional theater groups. Education Director Libby Oberlin is up for an acting award for her role in We Players’ “Romeo and Juliet.” Anthony Martinez, a SAL board member, was nominated for acting roles in Left Edge’s “Zombie Town “ and Spreckels’ “1776.”

The winners will be announced October 30.

The second organization to recognize the quality of SAL productions, among the work of 15 Sonoma County theater groups, was The Marquee Theater Journalists Association,

Its nominees for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical: Dani Innocenti-Been, “Gypsy” and Ellen Toscano, “Evita.”

Melissa Claire, for “Becky’s New Car,” (above) is a finalist for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy.

Outstanding Musical Production: “Gypsy,” Michael Ross, Director; John Partridge, Musical Director.

Becky’s New Car, directed by Carl Jordan is up for Outstanding Comedy Production. The show also earned a bid for Bruce Lackovic, in the Outstanding Scenic Design category.

Winners will be announced on October 16.

Photo of Melissa Clair by Miller Oberlin. Top photo: Sonoma Sun