Village fare

Posted on September 25, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The 27th Annual Glen Ellen Village Fair boasts “the world’s shortest parade,” leaving plenty of time to enjoy music on two stages, peruse the arts and crafts booths, sample the wares of food and beverage vendors, play games for kids and enter the famous quilt raffle.

A variety of vendors, stretching across the bridge along a closed Arnold Drive, offer plenty of low-tech, small town charm along with their assorted wares. Sunday, October 8, from noon (when the parade begins) to 5 p.m. (when the music stops).

Arnold will be closed between London Ranch Road and Warm Springs Road, so plan, park, walk and bike accordingly.