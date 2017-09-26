Rep. Thompson on meeting Trump on tax reform

Posted on September 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) met with the President and a bipartisan group of members of the House Committee on Ways and Means today at the White House

“Today’s meeting with the President was an important first step towards bipartisan tax reform,” said Rep. Thompson. “It was the first opportunity we’ve had to get a bipartisan group of House Ways and Means Committee members and the President around a table to begin a discussion about comprehensive tax reform.”

Thompson said the President listened to both Republican’s and Democrat’s priorities for tax reform and stated he is committed to bipartisan tax reform. “I hope this is the first of many discussions between House Democrats, Republicans, and the White House to ensure tax reform is done in a responsible manner,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he will only support plan that is bipartisan, revenue-neutral, and “built from the middle class out. I’m hopeful Democrats and Republicans can work together to get this done.”