Revealing ‘Evidence’

Posted on September 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma artist Chester Arnold believes that signs of human life on the planet are a form of evidence of who we are and what we are — for better or worse.

On Sunday, October 1, the painter will discuss his new book “Evidence,” and talk about his three decades amidst the Bay Area art scene. 2 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway. $12-$15 general. Svma.org

