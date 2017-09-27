Community Center’s big knit

Posted on September 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The staid and stately Sonoma Community Center has accessorized, adding a fiber art installation to its iconic facade.

The project was conceived and created by Carrie Roche, Robyn Muscardini, Paula Bailey, Lucy Hamlyn, and the Center’s Special Program Manager, Margaret Hatcher.

The 20 ft.-long hangings are made of sheets gathered from local thrift shops, hand dyed, torn into strips and knit on a special loom with the help of many visitors at the Center’s recent open house.

“We are so lucky to be housed in this grand building and we thought this would be a fun way to highlight our fiber arts department in a big public way,” Hatcher explains.

The Center is headquarters of the Sonoma Knitting Community, which meets at the Center the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Not simply a social “knit and gossip” group, says Hatcher,(pictured above). “The Sonoma Knitting Community presents a variety of programming with special guests and discussions including philanthropic knitting, online resources, sharing cultural Knitting experiences, experts from the trade and award-winning artists.”

Everyone and all skill levels are welcome.

The Center has a busy Fiber Arts Program, offering several classes beginning in October. The schedule includes: Beginning Cable Knitting with Vicki Arns; Knitting Accessories with Lori Goldman, Knit Socks From the Toes Up! with Kim Hughes, and Knit Stitch Inlay Techniques with Emily Marks.

Hatcher explains that the goal of the Fiber Arts Program is to serve and nurture a regional fiber art community. The Center provide a welcoming studio space, offers educational opportunities for children and adults, “and encourage sustainable handcraft practices such as the slow clothing and lost fiber art movements that promote relaxation and a connection to our environment and community.”

Early bird pricing of 10 percent off class fee is available when registering 3 weeks in advance of class start date.

To register for classes: sonomacommunitycenter.org or call (707) 938-4626×1 or for more information contact: [email protected]