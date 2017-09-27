County OK’s 82 miles of road repairs

Posted on September 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Board of Supervisors has approved $28 million from the Sonoma County general fund on a plan for resurfacing 82 miles of roads in 2018 and 2019.

The plan includes 25 miles of repairs and resurfacing on roads that were severely damaged in last winter’s storms, and 57 miles of other roads that were selected using criteria such as pavement condition, traffic volume, and access to public safety facilities.

“I am pleased that this funding is finally trickling down to repair some of our crumbly neighborhood roads, a few this year and more next year,” said Supervisor Suan Gorin.

Gorin said her priorities for road reconstruction in the First District were primary, connector and neighborhood roads important for residents, businesses and visitors.

“Overall, with large allocations from our general fund, added to dedicated funds from federal, state and local sources, we have been able to repave almost 28 percent of our road network in the County,” Gorin said. “But we have more, much more to do.”

Budgeted for 2017 are these Sonoma Valley projects:

Fifth Street West, Leveroni Road to Sonoma City Limit

Arnold Drive, Leveroni Road to Craig Avenue

Boyes Boulevard, Arnold Drive to Highway 12

El Dorado, Los Banos Drive to Riverside Drive

Lovall Valley Road, Sonoma City Limits to Seventh Street East

Napa Road, Eighth Street East to Highway 12/121

Gorin acknowledged that the larger jobs often cause traffic delays and nighttime noise. Her office was inundated with complaints over delays caused by recent work on Arnold Drive, for example. “I thank you for your patience, and I recognize that repaving major roads adds time to our daily lives and disruption to our sleep,” she said.

County also plans to resurface 41 miles of roads that were originally scheduled for 2017, but were delayed primarily due to the winter storms. Sonoma Valley projects on that list are: Eighth Street East, from Railroad Tracks to Napa Road; and Grove Street, from End Improved section to Arnold Drive

The Board of Supervisors will also dedicate the first year of state funding from the new gas tax, estimated to be $3.9 million, to resurfacing roads, ditching, and replacing culverts.

Board Chair Shirlee Zane said, “We’ve combined reliable funding with good planning to fix roads at the end of their life-span, and maintain good roads to extend pavement life.”

Every year, the Board dedicates $11.5 million to paving roads. In 2015, the Board approved $10.7 million in additional one-time funds. Construction began with 60 miles in 2017, as part of a 97-mile program approved in 2016. The remaining miles are in design and slated for construction in 2018.

To see which roads are planned for resurfacing in the next two years visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/TPW/Roads/Services/Pavement-Preservation/.