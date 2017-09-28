Landmark trees could fall, must be removed

Posted on September 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Two huge eucalyptus trees that frame the entrance to the historic Glen Oaks Ranch in Glen Ellen must come down, experts say.

Sonoma Land Trust, which administers the 234-acre property along Highway 12, plans to remove the diseased trees between October 1−15. Motorists should expect delays heading both east and west.

“It’s a shame to lose these big trees, they’ve been a part of Glen Oaks for a long time,” said Tony Nelson, Sonoma Land Trust’s Sonoma Valley program manager, “but at least we can keep the rest of the eucalyptus trees.”

The location, at 13255 Sonoma Highway, is just south of the Arnold Drive stoplight.

The trees to be removed suffer from both a fungal infection and infestation of Australian tortoise beetles, which feed on eucalyptus leaves. Two independent arborists’ assessments determined that the trees are likely to fall within a year or two, and so pose a high risk to motorists, Nelson said.

While other eucalyptus on the property also have beetles, they have been deemed safe.

Glen Oaks Ranch is a 234-acre property that was bequeathed to the Land Trust in 2001 by Joan Cochran. In addition to exceptional wildlife habitat, the ranch’s Civil War-era stone house, stone walls and oak woodlands offer high scenic and historic value.