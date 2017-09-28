Story time at the Library

Posted on September 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Library’s Family Story Time welcome families with babies, toddlers and big kids to participate in reading along and singing songs. The special sessions are presented free every Monday (except November 13) through December 18, from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

“We hope that families that are busy during the day will be able to attend Family Story Time and enjoy the library,” said Librarian Clare O’Brien, “especially that we are now open on Mondays.”

Story Times are free and open to all. The library is located at 755 West Napa Street, Sonoma. For more information contact O’Brien at 707.996.5217 or [email protected]