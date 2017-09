Fall plant sale at Quarryhill

Posted on September 29, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, September 30: The annual fall sale at Quarryhill Botanical Garden features 150 species of trees, shrubs, and herbaceous perennials, many of which are uncommon in the nursery trade.

Descended from plants grown from wild-collected seeds, the inventory includes several species of magnolias, maples, roses, dogwoods, and camellias. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Quarryhillbg.org.