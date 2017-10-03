MacArthur Place sold to Arizona firm

Posted on October 3, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa has been sold to IMH Financial Corporation, a Scottsdale-based group that also manages L’Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn, both in Sedona, Arizona.

The 64-room hotel, developed by Suzanne Brangham with the backing of locals investors, opened in 1998. The property then consisted of a Victorian home, a caretaker’s unit and a large barn; the estae dates back to the 1800s. Today, at corner of Broadway and MacArthur, it’s the site of 64 luxury guest rooms, a conference facility, garden spa and restaurant.

The sake price was not disclosed.

“This was to be a 10-year venture for us and we are now nearly 20 years old,” said Brangham. “We are excited about IMH’s plans to take the property to yet a higher level. Brangam said that IMH will keep all of the hotel’s employees in place, as many have been with the hotel for more than a decade.

“When offered re-employment, 100 percent of them accepted.” As for her, Brangham said the transition to a new owner will be difficult, but “I’m looking forward to getting to spend more time with my family back East and on my passion of art and painting.”

The property has received numerous accolades including being named one of the “World’s Best Hotels” in the annual Conde Nast Traveler Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards and has been rated the #1 hotel in Sonoma on TripAdvisor for many years.