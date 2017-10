Art with a repurpose

The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art event Wall to Wall is itself a work of performance art: pieces that might have been cast away — paintings, sculpture, photographs – are donated, then sold at auction to more appreciative patrons with available wall space.

The mingle includes wine, nibbles and live music with Rich Little. Saturday, October 7. 5 p.m. $30-$35. 551 Broadway. For event info and how to donate: Svma.org.