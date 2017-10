Jazz at the Library

Posted on October 4, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett leads his trio — guitarist Nat Janoff and percussionist Matthew Feick – in a free afternoon concert at the Sonoma Valley Library in sets mixing “modern jazz, avant-pop, and surf rock.”

The trio was recently voted Best New Jazz Group in New York City’s “Hot House Magazine.” Saturday, October 7. 2 p.m. Sonoma Valley Library, 755 W. Napa St.