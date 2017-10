Kickin’ it on the Plaza

Posted on October 4, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The third annual Sonoma Valley Soccer Oktoberfest brings fun for kids (video game truck, climbing wall, dunk tank, soccer wall) and cool beverages for adults (micro-brew beer garden) to the Sonoma Plaza on Saturday, October 7.

The afternoon includes youth bands, blues-rockers Loosely Covered, a Cornhole Tournament, food and more. Free admission. Noon to 9 p.m. Sonoma-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com.