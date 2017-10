Sonoma Valley death notices

Posted on October 4, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Julianne Bennett, 72, of Sonoma, passed away September 27, 2017.

Eleanor Elsie Combis, 89, of Sonoma, passed away September 24, 2017.

Anthony Mark Costa, 66, of Sonoma, passed away September 28, 2017.

Eugene Harrison Cross, 86, of Sonoma, passed away September 5, 2017.

Machtalina Antoinette Cutler, 93, of Sonoma, passed away September 16, 2017.

Shirley Ann Flick, 84, of Sonoma, passed away September 9, 2017.

Bernadette Mary Fruth, 96, of Sonoma, passed away September 8, 2017.

James Arthur Hansell, 72, of Eldridge, passed away September 3, 2017.

Deanna Kay Hansen, 62, of Sonoma, passed away September 30, 2017.

Michael James Hibbs, Sr., 81, of Sonoma, passed away September 2, 2017.

John Edward Hudspeth, 66, of Sonoma, passed away September 18, 2017.

Matthew Kyle Jennings, 39, of Eldridge, passed away September 22, 2017.

Frances Beatrice Joyce, 90, of Sonoma, passed away September 27, 2017.

Edna May Lomheim, 76, of Sonoma, passed away September 4, 2017.

Irene M. Martin, 89, of Sonoma, passed away September 13, 2017.

Darrell Phillip McRice, 61, of Sonoma, passed away September 19, 2017.

Richard Charles Norris, 77, of Eldridge, passed away September 1, 2017.

William Joseph Paganini, 87, of Sonoma, passed away September 21, 2017.

Peter Andrew Peterson, 92, of Sonoma, passed away September 7, 2017.

Dolores Lorraine Polson, 88, of Sonoma, passed away September 25, 2017.

Arlene Stoy Weston, 92, of Sonoma, passed away September 28, 2017.

— Information provided by Duggan’s Mission Chapel.

The Sun publishes death notices free of charge, to include basic information provided by the funeral home of record. Requests for more complete obituaries will be accepted as paid advertisements. For more information call 933-0101.