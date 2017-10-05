Glen Ellen’s big day

Posted on October 5, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Food booths, vendors, a kids arcade, live music, a community quilt and a parade longer than the town itself? Charm and tradition mark the 27th annual Glen Ellen Village Fair, on Sunday, October 8, noon to 5 p.m.

“A Sense of Community” is the theme, and the Grand Marshal is the Sonoma Developmental Center.

The event features live music on the outdoor hay bale stage with Ten Foot Tone, The Illegitimate AC/DC, and Jami Jamison Band. A second music stage presents youth bands, including Radar, RockCats, The Trips, Dunbar School Band, Sonoma Valley High School Band, and Hits & Misses.

The parade along Arnold Drive and over the Glen Ellen Bridge will begin at noon with a color guard. The procession will be lead by the Grand Marshal contingent from SDC, with administrative personnel and 30 escorted residents, along with contingents from the Eldridge fire, police and ambulance units. Floats, bands, vintage cars, firefighters and much more will follow.

The parade route, from London Ranch Roar to Warm Springs Road, will be lined with 80+ vendors, not just food and drink, but handmade art, pottery, jewelry, paintings, photography and more. Kids Alley, presented by St. Francis Solano School, has fun activities for youngsters, with a carnival games, a crafts booth, and pony rides.

Don’t forget that Arnold Drive will be closed between London Ranch Road and Warm Springs Road for most of the day.