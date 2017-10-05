Meet the royal court

Posted on October 5, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Here are the finalists for Sonoma Valley High School’s 2017 Homecoming honors: back row, from left: Valentino Battaglini, Dominic Tommasi, Chris Bruton, Rocky Wetzel and Fabian Oseguera. Front row: Louise Murphy, Jenna Ebert, Megan James, Hailey Anguiano and Ellie Bon. The King and Queen will be announced at halftime of the home football game on Friday, September 13. Earlier that day, at 1 p.m., the traditional parade down Broadway – with class floats, students and faculty – moves from the school to the Plaza for a 1:30 p.m. rally.

A closer look:

Louise Murphy, 17, is the daughter of Kathy and Jim Murphy. She has been an active equestrian since the age of five, and enjoys spending her days with her horse, Lobo Louise donates her time at Giant Steps Therapeutic Center, Sonoma Education Foundation, and the Sonoma Mentoring Alliance. Among other clubs, she is a part of the First Saturday Club and Special Friends at school. After high school, Louise plans to attend a four-year university to study nursing, and wants to bring her horse with her.

Jenna Ebert, 17, and is the daughter of Mara Lee and Fred Ebert. She is the vice president of her senior class. She plays for the varsity soccer and softball teams, runs cross country, Jenna has been a part of Teens in Training Musicals with Sonoma Arts Live. She volunteers with her youth group and Seeds of Learning. She is the president of her new club, The Wellness Club, and is a member of various others. Jenna hopes to attend a four-year university and study health sciences to become a Holistic Health Coach.

Megan James is 17. She is the daughter of Dyan and Dylan James. She has been a part of the SVHS Dance Team for four years and the captain for two years. She has been participating in Broadway Bound Kids since she was seven years old, and volunteers at the Sonoma Academy of Dance and Arts. She has been a part of Link Crew and the First Saturday Club for two years. After high school, Megan plans on attending a four-year in Southern California to study theater arts and business.

Hailey Anguiano, 17, is daughter of Hilda and Jorge Anguiano. She is the senior class president and has been on the Sonoma High dance team for two years. She is the treasurer of the Including Special Friends Club and Wellness Club, is a part of the Seeds of Learning club and various others. She has been in leadership for two years and was a link crew leader her junior year. Hailey hopes to attend a four year college in Southern California to pursue dentistry.

Ellie Bon, 17, is the daughter of Sam and Suzanna Bon. She has played varsity tennis for a year, club lacrosse and varsity soccer for three years as the goalkeeper. Ellie has also volunteered for the Sonoma Soup Kitchen and the Brown Baggers, and is involved in the Women’s Science and Engineering Club, First Saturday, and Empowerment Club. After high school, Ellie plans to attend a four-year and study either sociology or psychology.

Valentino Battaglini, 17, is the son of Dino and Monica Battaglini. He has played football all four years at the high school, and on the wrestling team for three years. After high school, Valentino plans on attending the Santa Rosa JC for two years then transferring to a four-year where he can get his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Dominic Tommasi, 16, is the son of Janine and Tony Tommasi. He has competed in four years of varsity water polo and swimming, and is the current Student Voice. He is the vice president of First Saturday Club, enjoys playing the ukulele, and has been on six non-profit volunteering trips in three developing countries around the world. He plans on attending school in southern California to get his credential and work with nonprofits to improve worldwide education.

Chris Bruton, 17, is the son of Julie and Keith Bruton. Chris has played basketball for two years, water polo for two years, and has ran track for two years. He is in Seeds of Learning, and First Saturday Club, among other clubs. Chris is also actively involved in Leadership, and the Plus program. After high school Chris plans on attending a four-year university to study International Studies.

Rocky Wetzel is 17 years old and is the son of Mike and Catalina Wetzel. He played JV football for two years and varsity for two years. He co-founded the Including Special Friends Club at the high school. After he graduates, he hopes to go into a union with his dad.

Fabian Oseguera, 17, is the son of Rafael and Martha Oseguera. He has played soccer for four years, basketball for two years, and ran track. He is also an active member of many school clubs. Outside of school, he likes to go around town, picking up trash to make the world a better place. Some of his hobbies are swimming, fostering the childhood of his beloved nephew Ivan, and having quality time with his close friends. After high school, he’d like to attend a four year university and study architecture or environmental design.