Sonoma Valley schools closed for the week

Posted on October 10, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Please share the following information.

Per Loyal Carlon, SVUSD

District schools will be closed for the remainder of the week, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, October 11-13, 2017.

Issues surrounding the fires continue to affect the Sonoma community, our district staff, and school families. There are continuing problems with no electricity at some sites, continuing fires, very poor air quality, and many displaced people.

Additionally, we are attempting to reschedule homecoming activities for Sonoma Valley High School for the next home game.

We will attempt to send out updated information Friday afternoon regarding the reopening of school.

PSAT Test that was scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, 2017 will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2017.