Next Sun print issue: October 26

Posted on October 17, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Sun will next publish on Thursday, October 26 — a week later than our scheduled print date. Our small staff just could not overcome the turmoil, confusion and displacement of this past week. We look forward to resuming our print schedule with highlights and thanks for the countless acts of kindness and generosity experienced throughout the community during this crisis.

As a temporary refugee of sorts — I still can’t get back to my house in Glen Ellen — I have not only seen this community spirit in action. It’s a wonderful, comforting thing,

Do you have examples of selfless acts this past week? Would you like to thank anybody, perhaps even a stranger, for offering support or a helping hand? Please share them with us… and Stay Strong!

Sincerely.

–Val Robichaud, publisher/editor

