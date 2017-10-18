Assistance to farmers and livestock available

Sonoma County Farm Bureau is coordinating donations of feed and supplies for livestock and horses. The Farm Bureau office has secured a storage yard and is in the process of gathering feed and hay for distribution to affected farmers throughout the county.

Sonoma County Farm Bureau is seeking donations of feed from our community. If you cannot donate feed, but would like to assist with livestock relief efforts, monetary donations can be made by contacting our office.

“Farm Bureau is here to help the agriculture community,” said Sonoma County Farm Bureau President Steve Dutton. “We are diligently working with local officials and other agriculture organizations throughout the county to support our rural neighbors during this time of need.”

To donate goods including hay and livestock supplies or to request assistance, Sonoma County Farm Bureau can be reached at [email protected] or 707-544-5575

Sonoma County Farm Bureau would like to express our sincerest thoughts to those who have been affected by the fires in Northern California. The extensive damage has been devastating to both our rural and urban neighbors, but we believe we will come out of this disaster stronger as a community.